QR codes on negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flying out of India from May 22

Updated : May 15, 2021 08:47:42 IST

Rule is applicable only for the international passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines/requirements issued by the destination country.
The new requirement has been mandated as a significant number of false or forged negative reports were being furnished by passengers travelling out of India.
