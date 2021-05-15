QR codes on negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flying out of India from May 22 Updated : May 15, 2021 08:47:42 IST Rule is applicable only for the international passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines/requirements issued by the destination country. The new requirement has been mandated as a significant number of false or forged negative reports were being furnished by passengers travelling out of India. Published : May 15, 2021 08:47 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply