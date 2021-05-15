QR codes on negative RT-PCR report mandatory for flying out of India from May 22

Air India passengers boarding international flights from India to countries that require carrying a negative RT-PCR test report will need to have a QR code linked to the original report from May 22 onwards.

"Effective 22nd May 2021, passengers carrying negative RT-PCR reports as per the requirement of their destination country, must ensure that the report has a QR code linking to the original report," Air India Express tweeted on May 14.

It, however, clarified that the rule is only for the passengers who are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test report as per the guidelines/requirements issued by the destination country.

The new requirement has been mandated as a significant number of false or forged negative reports were being furnished by passengers travelling out of India.

This has been done, also to ensure minimum physical contact and smooth movement of passengers amid the ongoing pandemic situation, without compromising on the verification, said Air India in a statement.

Due to the massive surge in the COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries including Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, UAE, Kuwait, Indonesia, Netherlands and Australia, have banned passengers from India.

The Embassy of the Netherlands in India, on May 14, announced that the ban on passengers flying from India has been extended till June 1.

As several countries have imposed a ban on travel from India due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, India has air bubble arrangements with 26 countries including the US, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Qatar and the UAE for international travels.