Qatar Airways not interested in buying Air India, says CEO

Qatar Airways is also not interested in buying Air India in an upcoming government sales process, the airlineâ€™s chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Akbar Al Baker was speaking at a function to announce the launch of flights from Doha to the Malaysian island of Langkawi from October.

Al Bakerâ€™s comments come as the Indian government is making a fresh attempt to sell stake or even completely exit Air India.

The government failed last year in its attempt to sell a 76 percent stake in Air India due to a lack of interest from bidders who said they found some of the stake sale terms too onerous, making it a non-starter. It is now redrawing the stake sale plans and as part of the effort it has hived off some of the loss-making airline's debt of $8.5 billion.

The government may now consider selling up to a 100 percent stake in the airline, a government official told Reuters in July, adding that it expects to get 150 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) from selling the airline.

Al Baker had previously told The Economic Times that his airline would be interested in Air India only if it comes without the â€˜baggageâ€™. He was not referring to airlineâ€™s debt but functions such as ground handling, engineering etc, he told the newspaper.