Qatar Airways Group to recruit for various roles across India

By PTI

Qatar Airways Group on Friday said it is looking to onboard new employees from India to support its global operations and enhance customer experience over the coming months.

The company will start accepting applications from Indian citizens for various roles across divisions from September 16, 2022, Qatar Airways Group said in a statement.

When contacted, Qatar Airways Group said they will hire a significant number of staff from India but did not provide the numbers.

The Indian recruitment drive is part of the group’s global recruitment drive as the company looks to rebuild the workforce and fuel expansion, the airline added.

In India, the group is targeting to hire staff for its various divisions, ranging from Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty-Free, Qatar Aviation Services, Qatar Airways Catering Company, and Qatar Distribution Company to the Dhiafatina Hotels.

With a major focus on growing the customer experience team, the group plans to hire a substantial number of staff for various roles, such as culinary, corporate and commercial, management, cargo, customer service, engineering, flight operations, ground services, safety and security, digital, front of the house, administration, as well as sales and finance.

"We are committed to bolstering our team and further strengthening the customer experience for travellers, while we boost our operational capabilities by seeking the right people. Qatar Airways has always had a special bond with India and with this recruitment drive, we are further solidifying our commitment to the market," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said.

As travel restrictions ease, the national carrier of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 150 destinations.