Aviation Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites Updated : March 10, 2020 03:13 PM IST The Australian airline also said on Tuesday it is cancelling plans for a A$150 million ($98.73 million) off-market share buyback to preserve cash. Qantas had been expected to place an order for up to 12 A350-1000 planes capable of the world’s longest flights from Sydney to London by the end of the month. The carrier is now grounding the equivalent of 38 planes, more than double the 18 it had announced last month.