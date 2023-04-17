Punjab’s international airport at Halwara: Construction work to finish by July, says minister

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh said the tenders of the project were already allotted by the Public Works Department (PWD)

Punjab cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh has confirmed that the civil works for Punjab’s upcoming international airport at Halwara, Ludhiana, will be completed by July this year. The minister, on Sunday, said that the tenders of all construction works were already allotted by the Public Works Department and the work has begun.

Addressing a gathering, the cabinet minister informed that the civil works which will cost Rs 46.91 crore have already been started.

The civil works mentioned by the minister include the construction of internal roads, a taxiway, an apron, campus lighting, estate public health services, a terminal building, an interim airport, a sub-station, parking, and a toilet block, among others works.

He mentioned that the Halwara Airport is an ambitious project of the AAP government, and all possible efforts are being made to start the operation of flights from the airport as soon as possible.

The minister was accompanied by Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, besides several other officials during the visit on Sunday as per a News18 report.

The minister mentioned that the airport will be full-fledged and it will have a runway on which wide-bodied aircraft can easily land.

Last month, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha unanimously passed a resolution to request the Government of India to name the upcoming airport Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport. The resolution was led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in January, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan also visited the airport site to inspect the ongoing work.

However, in March, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials expressed their concern over the completion of the airport within the stipulated deadline. They said the airport may not be operational before September this year as major construction work was still in the tendering stage at the time and an MoU was yet to be signed between the AAI and the IAF, TOI reported.