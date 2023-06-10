Prototype of double-decker plane seat leaves internet divided

The unique double-decker arrangement comprises two slanted layers of seating, ingeniously configured diagonally on top of one another. This setup not only optimises space utilisation but also eliminates the need for conventional overhead storage lockers.

A new prototype of double-decker plane seats for economy class has stirred a furious debate on the internet about passenger safety and comfort. The double-decker seat concept was first shared on social media last year and now the photo of the prototype is going viral.

The latest prototype of the double-decker plane seat made its debut at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, which was held from June 6-8. The visionary behind this project is Alejandro Nunez Vicente, an entrepreneur aiming to tackle the perennial issue of limited legroom on planes.

The double-decker plane seat concept was unveiled at last year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo as a part of the Chaise Longue Economy Seat project.

The unveiling of the initial double-decker seat designs last year also stirred a fierce debate with many believing it to be far from reality. However, Vicente presented the latest iteration of his innovative concept to top airline industry executives this week, revealing a refined and reimagined design that addresses the concerns raised.

The unique double-decker arrangement comprises two slanted layers of seating, ingeniously configured diagonally on top of one another. This setup not only optimises space utilisation but also eliminates the need for conventional overhead storage lockers. Passengers can now conveniently store their belongings between the top and bottom rows of seats, which can offer a better cabin experience.

When questioned about the implementation timeline, Vicente estimated that with the traction they’ve been gaining and the positive response from the public and the industry, it might take two to two and a half years to actually launch the product, the Independent reported.

As news of the latest prototype spread, Twitter users once again voiced their opinions, with one person expressing, “As if air travel wasn't bad enough with current seating,” while another user pointed out the possibility of passengers feeling claustrophobic.

“Double decker plane seats… eh no,” said another user.

A fourth user added, "There are going to be a lot of disputes on seating".

On the other hand, some people responded positively with one user saying, “I actually don’t mind this setup, it looks like both levels can recline without bothering anyone. And like you said, extra leg room!”

Meanwhile, Nunez Vicente hopes that individuals will embrace the opportunity to experience the double-decker seat in person. To facilitate this, he has joined forces with 3DSeatMap VR, a virtual reality company, enabling users in the metaverse to sample and explore this groundbreaking seating arrangement.

With its innovative design and promises of enhanced passenger comfort, the Chaise Longue Economy Seat project has captured the attention of industry professionals and the public alike, which could pave the way for a new beginning for the aviation industry. .