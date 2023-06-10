Prototype of double-decker plane seat leaves internet divided

The unique double-decker arrangement comprises two slanted layers of seating, ingeniously configured diagonally on top of one another. This setup not only optimises space utilisation but also eliminates the need for conventional overhead storage lockers.

A new prototype of double-decker plane seats for economy class has stirred a furious debate on the internet about passenger safety and comfort. The double-decker seat concept was first shared on social media last year and now the photo of the prototype is going viral.

The latest prototype of the double-decker plane seat made its debut at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany, which was held from June 6-8. The visionary behind this project is Alejandro Nunez Vicente, an entrepreneur aiming to tackle the perennial issue of limited legroom on planes.

The double-decker plane seat concept was unveiled at last year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo as a part of the Chaise Longue Economy Seat project.