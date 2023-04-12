Protesting pilots back, 80% of daily operations been restored: Alliance Air CEO

1 Min(s) Read
The pilots of the airline have been demanding to restore minimum wage guarantee to pre-COVID levels which is 70 flying hours while the airline has only covered 20 hours. The CEO said negotiations are underway between the management and the pilots who have agreed to resume work.
Nearly 70 of the 200 pilots of Alliance Air who were not reporting on duty have returned to work, Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18. The strike had impacted airline's daily operations. 70 of the 130 total daily flights were cancelled due to the shortage of pilots. 80 per cent of the daily operations have now been restored, rest will happen soon, the CEO added.
State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now privatised Air India is transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle AI Assets Holding Limited.
Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the Aviation Ministry is also looking into the demands of these pilots.
