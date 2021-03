The Civil Aviation Ministry is mulling amendments to AERA Act to enable the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority to set tariff for the airports that will be part of the next phase of privatisation. Currently, the AERA has the power to set tariff for airports where annual traffic is 35 lakh passengers or more.

The government plans to privatise more airports as clubs of a profitable airport and non-profitable minor airport in the next phase and aims to have one single economic regulatory agency for these airports to enable an effective public-private partnership, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The draft note for the proposed amendment has been shared with the Ministry of Law and Department of Economic Affairs, sources added.

"It remains to be seen whether or not the proposed amendment goes through," another source said.

AERA is the economic regulator of the airport infrastructure sector and air navigation services in the country. The AERA Act, 2008, provides for the establishment of an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to regulate tariff and other charges for aeronautical services rendered at airports and to monitor performance standards of airports.