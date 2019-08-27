Aviation
Private aircraft crashes in Aligarh, six people on board make narrow escape
Updated : August 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST
A relief and rescue team has reached the spot. Sources said that the aircraft was flying in from Delhi to Aligarh.
It crashed during landing when it apparently touched a high tension line. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.
