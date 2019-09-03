Prince Air offers subscription-based flying on private jets
Updated : September 03, 2019 01:07 PM IST
The subscription model of Prince Air will allow passengers to fly multiple times at the same price that private jet companies charge for an hour.
Members will be able to fly in the company of like-minded travellers, which could even lead to opportunities and friendships too.
