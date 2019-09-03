Prince Air offers subscription-based flying on private jets

A first in Indian aviation, New Delhi-based start-up Prince Air offers subscription-based airline services for unlimited travel on private jets.

Founded by fashion professional Sanket Raj Singh, Prince Air plans to make private flying more accessible by offering its services to members for a fraction of the cost of hiring a chartered jet.

"We have seen disruptions in taxi service, retail and hospitality. But no one has ever tried to disrupt the aviation industry in India," says Singh. While reticent about the subscription fees, he promises it will be much cheaper than private charters.

At present, the cost to charter a private plane ranges anywhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per hour, an exorbitant sum. The subscription model of Prince Air will allow passengers to fly multiple times over cities across India at the same price that private jet companies charge for an hour.

Singh says the airline will bring down the cost of travelling on private jets by up to 80 to 90 percent. “Prince Air has made the private jet experience affordable and certainly more economical than the current private aviation options available in India. Our dream to change the way people fly is coming to life.”

The entire booking process will be digitalised, centred on an app. Members will be able to skip airport security lines and get VIP access during check-ins and boarding. They will need to arrive only 15 to 20 minutes before departure, and the flights will be accessed from different entries with agents ushering the passengers.

“Time is money and flying with us will help save precious time. Our innovative subscription model is a game-changer, which will turn week-long trips into day trips and day trips will become home-by-dinnertime. With Prince Air, a member would be able to save at least 2-3 hours on a Delhi-Mumbai- Delhi round trip,” said Singh.

Initially, the subscriptions will be limited, and Singh claims to have already filled up a substantial number. “Our clientele would include businesspeople, frequent-fliers, celebrities, ministers, sportspersons, entrepreneurs, and investors, amongst others,” said Singh. “The luxury real estate segment has also responded well. Members will be able to fly in the company of like-minded travellers, which could even lead to opportunities and friendships too.”

He added that the experience will include a chauffeured luxury car service for airport pickups and drops, and that Prince Air members will have access to exclusive services across partner hotels. There will be unlimited flights for a monthly subscription fee, and as the company looks to raise 15 to 20 million USD from American investors, it aims to break even within two to three years.