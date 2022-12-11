Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Goa's second international airport

The airport is being developed in four phases. In Phase 1, the airport will have a capacity of 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA). Phase 2 will have a capacity of 5.8 MPPA. Phase 3 will have a capacity of 9.4 MPPA and Phase 4 will have a capacity of 13.1 MPPA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated Goa's second airport, MOPA International Airport. The airport is named after former Chief Minister Manohar Parikar. The operations will begin from January 5, 2023. GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) will manage the airport.

Manohar International Airport is built on 2,132 acres and is located at Pernem Taluka in North Goa. The international airport will serve all segments of inbound and outbound tourism.

The main Runway is 3.5 km long and 60 metres wide code 4E compliant runway. It is capable of handling aircraft like Airbus A380. The Parallel Taxiway has two Rapid Exit Taxiways and six Cross Taxiways. There are 14 Parking Bays, which include five aerobridges.

The MOPA International Airport also has adequate night parking facilities for aircraft.

The Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) storage capacity is i7,500 Kilo Litres. It also has an expansive 25,000 Metric Tonnes temperature-controlled cargo terminal. There are 18 check-in counters and four self-baggage drop facilities. Twelve Immigration and eight Emigration Counters are there in the integrated terminal building.

The airport is being developed in four phases. In Phase 1, the airport will have a capacity of 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA). Phase 2 will have a capacity of 5.8 MPPA. Phase 3 will have a capacity of 9.4 MPPA and Phase 4 will have a capacity of 13.1 MPPA.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Goa is getting its first Greenfield Airport in MOPA, which was constructed with a budget of Rs 2,870 crore. Goa is connected with seven countries and is the gateway to India. Within eight years, 71 airports have been added in the country.”

He also said, "We aspire to have over 200 airports, water aerodromes and heliports and a fleet of 1,200 aircraft in India."

Prime Minister Modi said, "Approach of the previous government was more on vote bank than infrastructure development. Demand for a new airport in Goa was a long-standing demand of the people of Goa. The new airport was planned during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. I laid the foundation stone six years ago."

Indigo has announced its largest new station with 12 daily and 168 weekly new flights. Operations of the airline will set commence from January 5, 2023, at the airport. Indigo will connect eight cities to Mopa International Airport. It will include major routes like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Pune, Ahemdabad, Hyderabad & Bengaluru.