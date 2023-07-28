Engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney faces $181 million loss after Go First files for insolvency

While announcing its second-quarter earnings earlier this week, Pratt & Whitney said its operating profit fell 24 percent year-on-year to $230 million as it took a $181 million hit related to customer insolvency.

American engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) has incurred a loss of $181 million after its Indian customer Go First filed for insolvency in May this year.

"Pratt & Whitney recorded an operating profit of $230 million, down 24 percent versus the prior year. Q2 2023 operating profit included the impact of a charge related to customer insolvency of $181 million," the company said.

P&W hasn't named the customer, but its Indian client Go First filed for insolvency in May. The company said if it wasn't for this non-recurring one-time loss, its Q2 operating profit would have jumped 44 percent year-on-year to $436 million.

"Excluding the impact of the customer insolvency, and other significant and/or non-recurring items, Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit* of $436 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 44 percent versus the prior year," the company said.

Go First, while filing for insolvency, blamed Pratt & Whitney for its grounding saying it was forced to shut operations as the engine maker failed to supply engines.

Pratt & Whitney had reportedly accused Go First of defaulting on payments although it hadn't mentioned any figure on pending dues.