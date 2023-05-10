English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsPratt & Whitney denies responsibility for Go First's financial crisis, pursuing legal recourse

Pratt & Whitney denies responsibility for Go First's financial crisis, pursuing legal recourse

Pratt & Whitney denies responsibility for Go First's financial crisis, pursuing legal recourse
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Madeeha Mujawar  May 10, 2023 7:03:03 PM IST (Published)

Pratt & Whitney in its latest statement said Go First's allegations that it is responsible for the airline's financial condition are without merit.

Engine maker Pratt & Whitney has once again clarified that it has nothing to do with the deterioration of Go First's financial health.

The NCLT today granted a moratorium to the airline giving it protection from any extreme action by lessors or lenders.
The court also directed Insolvency & Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal to maintain the status of the airline as an ongoing concern, ensure no employees are laid off and pursue the arbitration proceedings.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X