Pratt & Whitney denies responsibility for Go First's financial crisis, pursuing legal recourse

Pratt & Whitney in its latest statement said Go First's allegations that it is responsible for the airline's financial condition are without merit.

Engine maker Pratt & Whitney has once again clarified that it has nothing to do with the deterioration of Go First's financial health.

The NCLT today granted a moratorium to the airline giving it protection from any extreme action by lessors or lenders.

The court also directed Insolvency & Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal to maintain the status of the airline as an ongoing concern, ensure no employees are laid off and pursue the arbitration proceedings.