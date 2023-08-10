Pratt & Whitney engine issue unlikely to hit capacity of Indian carriers during the ensuing peak season: DGCA

Pratt & Whitney had previously reported anomalies in the PW1100G engine series on a global scale. In response to these concerns, the company has now taken a proactive step by issuing specific Service Instructions that outline the steps required for inspection and maintenance.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reassured the Indian aviation industry that there will be little to no disruption in the capacity of domestic carriers during the upcoming peak season despite concerns about the Pratt & Whitney engine issue. The DGCA's statement comes in response to the potential challenges posed by the ongoing engine anomalies reported globally.

A significant portion of the affected engines belongs to Indigo, one of India's leading airlines. Indigo has confirmed that the impact on its fleet will be minimal. Out of a total of 13 engines identified as being affected, only 2 engines currently in operation will need to be removed. The remaining 11 engines are already non-operational.

The recent Service Instructions released by Pratt & Whitney highlight a list of serial numbers belonging to the engine series that require immediate attention. These engines are mandated to undergo Angle Ultrasonic Scan Inspection (AUSI) during scheduled shop visits. The safety directive emphasizes the need for these engines to be removed for inspection before the 15th of September, 2023.

US engine maker Pratt & Whitney recently decided to recall 1,200 engines that are mostly used in Airbus aircraft. The announcement was made by P&W's parent company RTX during the Q2 2023 results on July 25.

