Pradhaan Air to expand fleet to 8 freighters by 2028, to add wide-body planes 

The Delhi-based cargo airline, which commenced its services last year currently has one narrow-body converted freighter in its fleet. Currently India has only five dedicated air cargo operators including Blue Dart that has six planes, SpiceXpress has three planes followed by IndiGo Cargo and Quickjet both having two aircraft each.
Non-scheduled cargo operator Pradhaan Air Express is looking to expand its freighter fleet to eight planes by 2028, including four wide-body planes as it looks to tap the vast potential in this segment.
At present none of the Indian air cargo carriers have a wide-body aircraft in their fleet.
