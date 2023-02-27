PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka — Key features

The airport is located near Sogandi and has been built on a total area of 662.38 acres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be inaugurating the new Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. Along with the airport, the prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the poll-bound state.

Located 8.8 km from the city center of Shivamogga district, the airport will be the ninth commercial airport to become operational in the state. The inauguration ceremony is being held on the 80th birthday of former Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa. The airport was earlier going to be named after him but Yediyurappa turned down the proposal.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating the Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway route, which is expected to improve connectivity in the region. Farmers who had their lands taken over for the railway track between Shivamogga and Shikaripur were paid Rs 68 crore in compensation.

Here is all you need to know about the Shivamogga airport:

Built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore, the airport was constructed by the Central government under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme. It is the ninth commercial airport in the state, the other eight being located in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi and Mangaluru.

The airport is located near Sogandi and has been built on a total area of 662.38 acres. The airport will have the capacity to process 300 passengers during peak hours. The prime minister's aircraft was the first one to land at the airport, per a News18 report.

After the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru, the Shivamogga Airport will have the second longest runway of any airport in Karnataka.

Along with the key infrastructure of the runway, terminal building, Air Traffic Controller (ATC) tower, the airport will have a fire station, a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. The airport’s passenger terminal building has been built with a high-tech check-in system to ensure a smooth flow of passenger traffic.

The airport will use communication systems that are based on the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Other development projects inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Modi also laid the foundation stones for the National Highway project worth Rs 1,000 crore, Hosanagar-Mavinakatte-Adugodi road worth Rs 313.56 crore, road widening project worth Rs 395 crore, Shikaripur bypass road project worth Rs 56 crore, Thirthahalli-Megaravalli-Agumbe project worth Rs 96.20 crore, Bharatpur road project worth Rs 56 crore, and Holehonnur Bhadra bridge project worth Rs 4.60 crore.

He launched several developmental projects as well such as a railway project. The first phase of work for the railway project will begin at a cost of Rs 612 crore. The railway route would be - Kote Gangur-Ramanagara-Mallapura-Koralahalli-Shikaripur-Masur-Halageri-Ranebennur.

The Shivamogga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur new Railway line will also be developed, costing Rs 990 crore and providing enhanced connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.

The Koteganguru Railway coaching depot at Shivamogga city will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 100 crore to help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The prime minister will also dedicate the redeveloped Belagavi Railway Station building, which cost around Rs 190 crore with an aim to provide "world-class amenities" to passengers. He will also launch a rail line doubling project between Londa-Belagavi worth Rs 930 crore.

Six multi village scheme projects under the Jal Jeevan mission will also be launched by the prime minister in Belagavi. It will cost Rs 1,585 crore and reportedly benefit more than 800 thousand people in 315 villages.