PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka — Key features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be inaugurating the new Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka. Along with the airport, the prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the poll-bound state.

Located 8.8 km from the city center of Shivamogga district, the airport will be the ninth commercial airport to become operational in the state. The inauguration ceremony is being held on the 80th birthday of former Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa. The airport was earlier going to be named after him but Yediyurappa turned down the proposal.

PM Modi will also be inaugurating the Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway route, which is expected to improve connectivity in the region. Farmers who had their lands taken over for the railway track between Shivamogga and Shikaripur were paid Rs 68 crore in compensation.

Here is all you need to know about the airport.

Built at a cost of Rs 384 crore, the airport was constructed by the Central government under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) scheme. It is the ninth commercial airport in the state, the other eight being located in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi and Mangaluru.

The airport is located near Sogandi and has been built on a total area of 662.38 acres. The airport will have the capacity to process 300 passengers during peak hours.

After the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru, the Shivamogga Airport will have the second longest runway of any airport in Karnataka.

Along with the key infrastructure of the runway, terminal building, Air Traffic Controller (ATC) tower, the airport will have a fire station, a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall. The airport’s passenger terminal building has been built with a high-tech check-in system to ensure a smooth flow of passenger traffic.

The airport will use communication systems that are based on the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).