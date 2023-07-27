The international airport has been developed at Hirasar village in a total area of more than 2,500 acres and at a budget of over Rs 1,400 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated Gujarat’s first greenfield international airport near Rajkot City.

The international airport has been developed at Hirasar village in a total area of more than 2,500 acres and at a budget of over Rs 1,400 crore. The new airport has a 3,040 metre (3.04 km) long and 45-meter-wide runway and can facilitate the parking of 14 planes. It covers an apron area of 50,800 square metres and a passenger terminal of around 23,000 sqm. This area can manage a capacity of 1,280 travellers per hour with ease.

The airport has been well-equipped with modern technology and other sustainable features. The airport terminal depicts the inspiration of Rajkot’s cultural vibrancy in the interior design such as Dandiya dance and Lippan art. The airport is located in Hirasar village, which is around 30 km away from Rajkot.

The foundation stone of the Rajkot international airport was laid by PM Modi on October 7, 2017.

PM Modi in Rajkot also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 860 crore. He inaugurated an over bridge and a library that has been constructed in Rajkot, among other projects.

About Greenfield Airports

The development of a greenfield airport implies a procedure of constructing an airport with planning, designing and implementing all essential facilities from scratch. These include runways, terminals, air traffic controlling towers, cargo handling and parking areas along with other essential amenities. These airports are planned strategically to meet the needs of present and future aviation requirements.

As a part of the Greenfield Airport policy, 11 airports have been made operational and the government has also permitted the approval for the development of 21 such airports in the country. Development works of the other 10 airports are currently in progress and are expected to be accomplished within the deadline.