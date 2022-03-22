Plane crash: Boeing says its technical experts are prepared to assist with probe

Boeing on Tuesday said the company was in contact with the US National Transportation Safety Board and its technical experts were prepared to assist with the investigation led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU 5735. We are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them," the aircraft-maker said.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 domestic flight with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China on Monday and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors.

The plane was flying from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

"Can confirm the plane has crashed," China Eastern Airlines said in a statement in which it also gave details of a hotline for relatives of those on board.

Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had disintegrated and caused a fire destroying bamboo trees. The People's Daily quoted a provincial firefighting department official as saying there was no sign of life among the scattered debris.

The Boeing 737-800 is part of the 737 family, the world's most-flown commercial aircraft series. It was developed in the 1960s to serve short- or medium-length routes.

The 737-800 is part of the 737 NG or Next-Generation family - with more than 7,000 delivered since 1993 - and it has a strong safety record after nearly three decades of flights. The 162- to 189-seat 737-800 was launched on Sept. 5, 1994. The NG is the predecessor to the 737 MAX.

The jet involved in the China Eastern accident was six years old, according to Flightradar24.

The last fatal 737-800 crash occurred in August 2020 when an Air India Express plane overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport of Kerala in heavy rain, killing 21. A government report cited pilot error as the probable cause.

-With agency inputs