Pithoragarh-Hindon flight operations begin

Updated : October 11, 2019 03:18 PM IST

It is being seen as a boost to air connectivity between the border district and the NCR.
The fare from Pithoragarh to Hindon per passenger is Rs 2,470 while the return flight will cost Rs 2,270.
It takes nearly 18 hours by road to reach the NCR from Pithoragarh.
