Pilots urge Aviation Minister to relax exit rules amid Go First's insolvency

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this week, the airlines' pilot body said that the rule is a stumbling block for pilots in securing jobs in other airlines, particularly in situations like the one grounded carrier Go First.

Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to relax the mandatory six-month notice period for airline pilots, quitting the company for better prospects.

The rule, which bars pilots from joining another company before completing six months with the existing employer, was put in place in around 2006-07 to arrest the flight of domestic pilots to foreign airlines at that time.

The pilots association has urged the Aviation Minister to relax this rule allowing pilots to exit airlines that are distressed and unable to pay salaries.

"Go First has not yet paid its pilots their April 2023 salary and has not provided a firm date for payments," the letter said.

Go First's insolvency and subsequent opposition by aircraft lessors has raised concerns among employees about the airline's return to skies.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that several Go First pilots had participated in Air India's recruitment drive in Mumbai, Gurugram and Delhi. But even if these pilots manage to get another job, the exit rules they say are impediments to their career security.

"Go First is not issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC), experience certificate, no dues certificate, attestation of logbooks to pilots," their letter to minister stated.

This, the pilots say, sends a negative signal spreading an atmosphere of anxiety and stress amongst pilots.

The newly appointed Insolvency & Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal who has been tasked with reviving Go First had urged the employees to keep faith and co-operate in getting the airline up and running.

However, the unwillingness of aircraft lessors to stay with the airline has raised doubts whether the airline will even have enough aircraft to be able to open its wings again.