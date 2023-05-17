Breaking News
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London
Pilots urge Aviation Minister to relax exit rules amid Go First's insolvency

By Madeeha Mujawar  May 17, 2023 6:46:18 PM IST (Published)

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this week, the airlines' pilot body said that the rule is a stumbling block for pilots in securing jobs in other airlines, particularly in situations like the one grounded carrier Go First. 

Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the government to relax the mandatory six-month notice period for airline pilots, quitting the company for better prospects.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this week, the airlines' pilot body said that the rule is a stumbling block for pilots in securing jobs in other airlines, particularly in situations like the one grounded carrier Go First.
The rule, which bars pilots from joining another company before completing six months with the existing employer,  was put in place in around 2006-07 to arrest the flight of domestic pilots to foreign airlines at that time.
