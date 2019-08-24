Aviation
Pilots union announces dates for British Airways strikes
Updated : August 24, 2019 12:53 PM IST
Pilots' union Balpa announced Friday that the pilots will strike September 9, 10 and 27.
The union accuses BA is making massive profits at the expense of workers who made sacrifices during hard times.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more