SpiceJet's pilots are in a tight spot after the airline today informed the pilots that it will not be able to pay salaries for the months of April and May, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Airline's chief of flight operations wrote to pilots earlier in the day informing them that the airline will pay only those pilots who have flown the cargo flights since the flying ban began on March 25 and even these pilots will be paid only for the block hours flown.

Sources said that ideally, the pilot contract at SpiceJet is to fly 80 hours a month and in case, the airline fails to allocate 80 hours of flying for the pilot, full salary is paid nonetheless. However, currently, the airline is paying pilots only for the number of hours that they are flying.

As of now, the airline is operating with 16 percent capacity in terms of aircraft and 20 percent in terms of pilot strength, the company official informed the pilots.

"We will not be getting any salary for April and May 2020. Those of us who have been flying Cargo will get paid for the block hours flown. As of today, 16 percent of our aircraft and 20 percent of our Pilots are flying. We are doing this by flying our five Cargo aircraft and also flying more ‘cargo on seat’ on our passenger aircraft. Over the coming weeks, we intend to increase the number of aircraft flying (Cargo + Cargo on Seat) to more than 50 percent and the number of Pilots flying to 100 percent. Our rostering team will ensure that all of us get to fly these aircraft. So while the flying will be limited, we will ensure that all of us are current and our skills stay intact," Chief of Flight Operations wrote to the pilots.

Now, it is important to note that the airline had informed pilots towards the end of March that it had formed a "long term plan" to protect jobs. Under this plan, the airline informed that the salary for March would be cut by 25 percent, payment won't be paid for March 25-31 due to lockdown and it would pay March salary in two installments.

Sources in the airline said that the installments of March salary received by pilots was just "peanuts."

"Both installments were received late. The first installment was received by the first week of April and some have received the second installment of March salary as late as April 20. Pilots who used to get Rs 1.75-2 lakh in hand got Rs 10,000-20,000. Some even got as low as Rs 3,000. The situation is worrisome for them," sources in the airline said.

"There is no guarantee for our salaries even if we take the risk to go out and fly cargo flights to international countries. Our salaries have reduced by a massive margin. We are being informed of no salaries for two months at the end of a month when we were not even prepared for such a move," a pilot said on condition of anonymity.

Domestic air passenger movement is suspended since March 25 in line with the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. SpiceJet has been operating some cargo flights via its cargo arm called SpiceXpress which has five freighters. The airline has also deployed some passenger aircraft for cargo operations.

The lockdown in the country is set to end on May 3 but there is no word on passenger flight resumption so far from the government. While airlines have been seeking relief from the government to tide through the crisis, there has been no announcement so far.

"The Company management team is working to ensure that all our jobs are protected and we are ready to ramp up our operations. They are keenly aware of the feelings of uncertainty created by the Pandemic in our community and are working diligently to keep us on a track that ensures long term business stability. The Chief Pilots and I are personally available to you 24x7 on the phone," the chief of flight operations told SpiceJet pilots today in the mail.