Pilots' body flags unethical practices in Air India staff rosters, asks ED to find urgent fix

According to the letter, pilots have reported instances of the roster section calling them during odd hours, leading to disturbances in their sleep cycle. This practice is considered a gross violation of DGCA CAR, which places significant emphasis on pilot fatigue management to ensure safe flight operations.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has written to the Executive Director of Air India, seeking immediate redressal of roster-related grievances. The letter highlights critical issues faced by pilots, including sleep cycle disruptions, violations of DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR), and unethical practices within the airline.

According to the letter, pilots have reported instances of the roster section calling them during odd hours, leading to disturbances in their sleep cycle. This practice is considered a gross violation of DGCA CAR, which places significant emphasis on pilot fatigue management to ensure safe flight operations.

Another pressing concern brought to light in the letter is the alleged coercion faced by pilots to extend their flying time or duty time, despite DGCA CAR regulations explicitly limiting such extensions. The ICPA has emphasized that forcing pilots to exceed their stipulated flying or duty hours poses serious safety risks and must be rectified immediately.

The letter further details instances where pilots have been threatened with adverse consequences if they refuse to comply with the demands for extensions. Such practices are considered highly unethical and raise questions about the airline's commitment to the safety and well-being of its flight crew.

Adding to the list of grievances, the ICPA has highlighted cases where flight schedules were changed without prior notification to the pilots. Subsequently, blame for any operational issues or delays is placed on the pilots, even though they were unaware of the alterations. This lack of transparency and accountability raises serious concerns about the airline's management practices.

In response to these issues, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association has urged the Air India Executive Director to take swift and effective action. They emphasise the immediate need to rectify the roster discrepancies, ensure adherence to DGCA CAR guidelines, and create a safe and conducive work environment for pilots.