Passengers on SpiceJet deplaned because of disruptive behaviour during boarding

On January 23, 2023, SpiceJet's wet-leased Corendon aircraft, SG-8133, was scheduled to operate a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. However, the flight experienced an unfortunate incident during the boarding process at Delhi airport.
A passenger onboard the flight was reported to have behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, causing disturbance and harassment to the cabin crew. The crew immediately informed the pilot-in-command (PIC) and security staff of the situation.
As a result of the passenger's behaviour, the individual and a co-passenger who were traveling together were offloaded from the flight and handed over to the airport's security team for further investigation and appropriate action.
This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining proper conduct and behaviour while traveling. Airlines have zero tolerance for unruly behaviour and have the right to offload passengers who do not comply with the rules and regulations set forth for the safety and comfort of all passengers and crew members.
