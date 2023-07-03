Passengers inconvenienced as IndiGo abruptly cancels July 2 Istanbul-Mumbai flight

Several passengers in Mumbai were also affected as the same aircraft was scheduled to operate the Mumbai-Istanbul flight on July 3.

Hundreds of passengers of IndiGo flight 6E 18, who were to travel to Mumbai, were stranded in Istanbul in Turkey after the Gurugram-headquartered domestic carrier abruptly cancelled its flight on Sunday without attributing any reason.

IndiGo staff at Istanbul Airport did not provide any information to the passengers and only said that the airline’s next flight to Mumbai is after "21 hours,” an affected passenger, who was later shifted to IndiGo’s Istanbul-Delhi flight told CNBC-TV18.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, which IndiGo wet-leased from Turkish Airlines in February this year, is grounded at Istanbul Airport owing to a “fuelling imbalance” according to airline sources.

In a response to CNBC-TV18’s query, IndiGo said the flight was cancelled due to technical reasons.

“IndiGo flight 6E 18 operating Istanbul-Mumbai-Istanbul on 2nd/3rd July was cancelled due to a technical issue. Passengers had been offered alternate options. The aircraft is back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline had sent a message saying “Your flight 6E 18 from IST to BOM on July 2 is cancelled,” along with a link to choose the optional flight, the passenger said, adding that other than this he received no other information.

“So when passengers created a ruckus, they started helping (and) got everyone on alternative flights,” he said.

The passenger said that along with him some 15-20 more passengers were also put on the Istanbul-Delhi flight, and they landed in Mumbai after a delay of some six hours.

“They said that they were trying to get people through different connections over the night like Istanbul-Dubai-Mumbai and Istanbul-Bharian-Mumbai, etc,” he said.