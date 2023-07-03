CNBC TV18
Passengers inconvenienced as IndiGo abruptly cancels July 2 Istanbul-Mumbai flight

By Madeeha Mujawar  Jul 3, 2023 10:00:32 PM IST (Published)

Several passengers in Mumbai were also affected as the same aircraft was scheduled to operate the Mumbai-Istanbul flight on July 3.

Hundreds of passengers of IndiGo flight 6E 18, who were to travel to Mumbai, were stranded in Istanbul in Turkey after the Gurugram-headquartered domestic carrier abruptly cancelled its flight on Sunday without attributing any reason.

IndiGo staff at Istanbul Airport did not provide any information to the passengers and only said that the airline’s next flight to Mumbai is after "21 hours,” an affected passenger, who was later shifted to IndiGo’s Istanbul-Delhi flight told CNBC-TV18.
The Boeing 777 aircraft, which IndiGo wet-leased from Turkish Airlines in February this year, is grounded at Istanbul Airport owing to a “fuelling imbalance” according to airline sources.
