Passengers in UK face long delay as e-passport gates at airports are down

Passengers arriving at UK airports are facing long delays as electronic passport gates (e-gates) have gone down. The issue is likely to cause long delays at passport controls as it is one of the busiest times for aviation in the UK owing to the bank holiday and the half-term break for many families this weekend. The Home Office said measures were being taken with airlines and port operators to minimise disruption from the "nationwide border system issue."

The issue has affected airports across the UK, including Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick, where it began on Friday night.

People have shared photos of long queues at airports around the country as incoming passengers were forced to use manual passport desks, instead of the automatic e-passport gates.

The e-gate system speeds up passport control by allowing some passengers to scan their own passports via the electronic system which is equipped with facial recognition technology. The automatic gates take much less time than manual desks as they verify a traveller's identity instantly as they pass through the gates.

Airports have issued statements warning passengers of delays and said they are working with the UK Border Force to reduce friction at the gates.

“We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimise disruption for travellers," the UK Home Office said as per the BBC.

As per the BBC report, there is an issue with the border system, but it is still unclear as a Home Office spokesman said it was "too sensitive to say".

In the UK, the e-gates are used by British citizens aged over 12 and by travellers who come from EU, Australia, Canada, the US, Japan, and other countries into the UK.

All airports across the country are affected, but the impact is largely felt at larger airports with e-gates.

The issue came after thousands of people faced difficulties and chaos, as British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Thursday and Friday following an IT failure.

Earlier, travellers going out of the UK via the Port of Dover also faced similar issues due to a failure of the French passport system.