Passengers in UK face long delay as e-passport gates at airports are down

The issue affecting airports across the UK, including Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick, began on Friday night. he issue came after thousands of people faced difficulties and chaos, as British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Thursday and Friday following an IT failure.

Passengers arriving at UK airports are facing long delays as electronic passport gates (e-gates) have gone down. The issue is likely to cause long delays at passport controls as it is one of the busiest times for aviation in the UK owing to the bank holiday and the half-term break for many families this weekend. The Home Office said measures were being taken with airlines and port operators to minimise disruption from the "nationwide border system issue."

The issue has affected airports across the UK, including Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick, where it began on Friday night.

People have shared photos of long queues at airports around the country as incoming passengers were forced to use manual passport desks, instead of the automatic e-passport gates.