Annual growth of 36.10% in passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines

6.36 crore passengers used domestic airlines to travel across India during January-May 2023 period. While 1.32 crore people were carried by domestic airlines in the month of May 2023.

An annual growth of 36.10 percent was observed in the passengers carried by domestic airlines in India. Domestic airlines carried 6.36 crore passengers during January-May 2023.

While in the corresponding period for the year 2022, 4.67 crore passengers travelled in these passenger carriers.

In May 2023, passenger count rose to 1.32 crore from 1.14 crore in May 2022 registering a month-on-month growth of 15.24 percent, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release.

The overall passenger number in May 2023 increased by 3.26 lakhs that equals to 2.54 percent when compared to April 2023. Additionally, there has been a subsequent increase in the market share of Indigo, Vistara and Air Asia in the January to May 2023 period.

The increase in the number of passengers using domestic airlines to 6.46 crore during January to May 2023 indicates a rising demand for air transportation.

According to Union minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, this surge in the number of passengers flying in domestic airlines has come with the collaboration of all stakeholders who have contributed in making India a prominent global aviation hub.

“The consistent expansion of the domestic airline industry and the birth of regional airlines are strengthening our economy, connecting people throughout the nation and ensuring last mile connectivity through the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) Scheme," the Union minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

"The Ministry ( Aviation ministry) remains committed to fostering a favourable environment for the aviation industry to flourish and promote sustainable growth while ensuring the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction,” Scindia added.

A total of 556 passenger related complaints were received in May 2023, by these airlines.