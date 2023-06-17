CNBC TV18
Annual growth of 36.10% in passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines

Annual growth of 36.10% in passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines

Annual growth of 36.10% in passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines
By Keshav Singh Chundawat  Jun 17, 2023 12:37:38 AM IST (Published)

6.36 crore passengers used domestic airlines to travel across India during January-May 2023 period. While 1.32 crore people were carried by domestic airlines in the month of May 2023.

An annual growth of 36.10 percent was observed in the passengers carried by domestic airlines in India. Domestic airlines carried 6.36 crore passengers during January-May 2023.

While in the corresponding period for the year 2022, 4.67 crore passengers travelled in these passenger carriers.
In May 2023, passenger count rose to 1.32 crore from 1.14 crore in May 2022 registering a month-on-month growth of 15.24 percent, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release.
