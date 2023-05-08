Passenger woes continue as Go First delays refunds and customer care remains unresponsive

Passengers who booked Go First flights are left in lurch amidst no proper communication from the airline company on the refunds and have been tweeting about the same asking for refunds and some clarity from the airline company.

The ongoing difficulties faced by passengers who have booked flights with Go First continue to persist. In a recent announcement on May 4, the airline company stated its decision to suspend ticket sales until May 15 and further cancel flights until May 12. Despite the initial assurance of full refunds, TOI reported that the airline is providing credit notes instead of actual reimbursements.

A passenger told TOI that he has gotten a credit note for his refund of Rs 4,000 from the airline but has, so far, not received the money.

Thousand of flyers left in lurch

Last week Go First Airways filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal. A severe fund crunch forced the Wadia Group-owned air carrier to take the decision. Go First is blaming Pratt and Whitney’s engine failures that resulted in the grounding of 25 aircraft, which is equivalent to 50 percent of the airline’s fleet as of May 1.

Following the sudden flight cancellations, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a ‘show cause notice’ to the airline failing to follow the approved schedule which would lead to passenger inconvenience. The regulator has also asked Go First to issue refunds to the passengers.

“DGCA has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations. DGCA is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in the view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation." DGCA said in a statement.

But the passengers are alleging that no refunds have been issued so far and even the airline company’s customer care has been unresponsive.

A user who goes by the name “@ishoaibakhter” tweeted that the company has not refunded the money yet and even the travel agents have no clue.

Another user who has a flight on May 14 and is unsure whether her ticket will get cancelled or not, tweeted “Your customer support is not picking up we tried numerous times. Even your official mailing address is undelivered,” Another user who has a flight on May 14 and is unsure whether her ticket will get cancelled or not, tweeted “Your customer support is not picking up we tried numerous times. Even your official mailing address is undelivered,”

Simranjeet Singh tweeted that he has been calling the helpline number but has not able to connect with customer care.

Additionally some customers also said that they have received a mail from Go First that the refund money has been processed but it’s been more than 7 days and that they haven’t received the refund.

Source : Twitter

Passengers who have booked flights with Go First are currently encountering additional challenges when attempting to book alternative flights due to significant price increases. Prior to its suspension, Go First operated approximately 180-185 flights per day, accommodating around 30,000 passengers. The sudden surge in demand has resulted in exorbitant ticket prices, particularly on routes previously served by Go First. For example, on the afternoon of May 5, a ticket for travel from New Delhi to Mumbai on May 6 (the day after the report was filed) was being sold at prices ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 28,000.

Meanwhile, the Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has urged Go First to directly credit refunds to the bank accounts of travel agents, as numerous passengers have requested reimbursements.

"Hundreds of travel agents across the country have placed substantial deposits with your airline in a credit shell to be used for immediate and future bookings and which currently remain unutilised," the letter said as reported by PTI.

While noting that refunds cannot be made unless funds are received from the airline, TAFI recommended that "refunds be effected as a direct credit to the agents' bank accounts, rather than being placed in a credit shell".