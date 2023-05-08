English
Passenger woes continue as Go First delays refunds and customer care remains unresponsive

By Nishtha Pandey  May 8, 2023 1:06:27 PM IST (Published)

Passengers who booked Go First flights are left in lurch amidst no proper communication from the airline company on the refunds and have been tweeting about the same asking for refunds and some clarity from the airline company.

The ongoing difficulties faced by passengers who have booked flights with Go First continue to persist. In a recent announcement on May 4, the airline company stated its decision to suspend ticket sales until May 15 and further cancel flights until May 12. Despite the initial assurance of full refunds, TOI reported that the airline is providing credit notes instead of actual reimbursements.

A passenger told TOI that he has gotten a credit note for his refund of Rs 4,000 from the airline but has, so far, not received the money.
Thousand of flyers left in lurch
Last week Go First Airways filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal. A severe fund crunch forced the Wadia Group-owned air carrier to take the decision. Go First is blaming Pratt and Whitney’s engine failures that resulted in the grounding of 25 aircraft, which is equivalent to 50 percent of the airline’s fleet as of May 1.
X