Passenger 'physically' harms Air India crew on Delhi-London flight

Air India filed an FIR and is providing support to the affected crew members. Air India has rescheduled the flight which is scheduled to depart for London on April 10.

Another incident of a passenger's unruly behaviour on an Air India flight came to light on Monday. A London-bound AI-111 returned to Delhi after a man engaged in a mid-air brawl with the crew. Sources informed that a passenger had an altercation with the cabin crew, following which he allegedly hit two cabin crew members of Air India AI-111.

Soon after the incident, the plane returned back to Delhi and the alleged unruly passenger was handed over to the Delhi Police. Air India has filed a complaint at Delhi Airport Police Station and the passenger is at the police station.

Confirming the incident, Air India said in a statement, "Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board."

The crew members gave multiple verbal and written warnings to the passenger. "Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members," the airline said.

Later, the pilot in command decided to return to Delhi and the passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing.

Air India filed an FIR and is providing support to the affected crew members. Air India has rescheduled the flight which is scheduled to depart for London on April 10.