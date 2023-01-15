Passenger aircraft crash at Pokhara airport kills all 72 on board, including 4 Indians

According to top Nepal airport authority officials, the rescue operation is underway through helicopters.

According to sources from CNN-NEWS18 all passengers in the plane crash at the Pokhara Airport Nepal have passed away.

Meanwhile an army spokesperson from Nepal told ANI that so far from the crash 16 bodies have been recovered.

"10 foreign nationals, including 2 infants were on board," Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines,"

According to the Pokhara Airport, Nepal authority there were 53 Nepali, four Indian, four Russian, One Irish, two Koreans, one Argentinian and a French national were on board.

"Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has reached Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after the accident of the Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72 plane carrying passengers from Kathmandu to Pokhara," tweets PMO Nepal

A passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on January 15, 2023. Multiple fatalities are expected in the crash of the 72-seater aircraft.

The aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport carried 68 passengers and four crew members, reports said.

“There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP.

(This is a latest updates copy will be updated with more details)