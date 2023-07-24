Parliamentary Panel flags ATCO staff shortage, in-flight altercations, recommends measures to MoCA

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has recommended that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) may ensure that sufficient ATCOs are posted at all times to ensure the smooth functioning of airports across the country.

The staff shortage of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) falls short by 22 percent which severely impacts the functioning of airports in the country, according to a parliamentary report. The sanctioned number of ATCOs staff stands at 3,871, the report added.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has recommended that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) may ensure that sufficient ATCOs are posted at all times to ensure the smooth functioning of airports across the country. AAI may analyse the demand for ATCOs keeping in mind the projected growth of the Indian aviation sector and take proactive action for timely recruitment of ATCOs based on the same, a parliamentary report stated.

The Parliamentary Panel chaired by YSR Congress member V Vijayasai Reddy presented the report on ‘Development of Greenfield and Brownfield Airports and Issues pertaining to Civil Enclaves in Defence Airports’ before the Rajya Sabha. The panel has recommended a series of measures related to issues in the civil aviation sector, in-flight altercations, airport congestions, Brownfield and Greenfield airports, etc.

“Estimates suggest that for complying with the DGCA’ s regulations, India needs 40 percent more ATCOs personnel in 2022 than its present strength of 3,163. Next year, it is projected to further increase to 5,131, 60 percent more than what India has today. The present workforce already falls short by 22 percent of the sanctioned number of 3,871. In light of this, the Committee sought to know the current backlog of vacancies for the post of ATCO and the steps taken to ensure expeditious filling of these vacancies,” the committee noted in its report accessed by CNBC TV-18.

“The Ministry, in its written reply, informed the Committee that the recruitment of ATCOs against the existing vacancies is a regular process undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) . The Committee notes that the Government has approved the creation of additional 340 posts of ATCOs in AAI in May 2022. The Committee recommends that AAI may ensure that sufficient ATCOs are posted at all times to ensure the smooth functioning of airports across the country. AAI may analyse the demand for ATCOs keeping in mind the projected growth of the Indian aviation sector and take proactive action for timely recruitment of ATCOs based on the same,” the report added.

“The Committee also notes that the Air Traffic Controllers are overworked, handling both fighter and civilian aircraft at Civil Enclaves which are emerging hubs. The Committee is of the opinion that the smooth and efficient working of the ATCs is a must to ensure the safety of Defence and Civilian aircraft. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry may devise a mechanism to ensure proper workload for ATCs and also increase the number of ATCs at such Civil Enclaves,” the report further added.

On soaring incidents of in-flight altercations, the committee has recommended that a Special Airline Wing should be formed for dealing with police and courts in cases of unruly passengers. The Civil Aviation Ministry may also coordinate with the concerned departments to ensure that any victims of unruly passengers are not required to physically visit distant police stations and courts in pursuance of legal remedy in such cases.

Currently, the pilot and crew members are required to attend the court and visit police stations for prosecuting the unruly passenger.

“The Committee has noted that in the past few months, there have been numerous untoward incidents involving verbal/physical altercations either among passengers or between passengers and the flight crew. These incidents have brought to light the importance of ensuring a mechanism to prevent and deter such fights, especially mid-flight, which impact the overall safety of passengers and flight crew. In view of this, the Committee enquired about the standard operating procedure followed by the concerned authorities in case of occurrence of such incidents," the report suggested on altercations in flights.

"The Ministry informed that DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers”, specifying detailed procedures for the airlines to follow. Further, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) followed by the airlines are defined in the airlines Safety and Emergency Procedures Manual. A No-Fly List is maintained by the DGCA as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airlines. The airlines maintain a database of all unruly passengers and inform the same to DGCA/other airlines which forms a No-Fly List maintained by DGCA," the report added further.

The committee wanted to know whether the concerned authorities provide any training to the flight crew to tackle such sensitive situations. The Ministry, in its written reply, informed the committee that CAR also provides measures to pre-empt incidents by way of training flight crew, cabin crew and ground staff in soft skills to deal with unruly passengers besides how to detect, diffuse and prevent critical situations.

The Ministry highlighted that guidance for handling unruly/disruptive passengers is part of the approved Operations Manual (OM) of airlines for pilots and the Safety Equipment & Procedures (SEP) manual of the airlines (accepted by DGCA) for cabin crew.

The Ministry added that in view of recent incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, DGCA has issued an advisory to all scheduled airlines to sensitize pilots, cabin crew and Director-in-flight Services of their respective airlines regarding the handling of passengers with unruly behaviour.

“The Committee appreciates that DGCA has issued CAR, specifying detailed procedures for the airlines to follow in case of incidents of unruly behavior by passengers during flights. The Committee recommends that DGCA may enforce a zero-tolerance policy for incidents of unruly behaviour by passengers and strict implementation of the No-Fly List may be ensured. DGCA may periodically review the SOPs and Emergency Procedures Manuals framed by the airline companies in this regard, to ensure the compliance of DGCA norms. Members of the Committee, in its meeting held on 30th January 2023, highlighted the issue of victim passenger and cabin crew having to make several visits to a non-local police station," the report read.

"The Committee recommends that a special Airline Wing should be formed for dealing with police and courts in cases of unruly passengers since at present, the pilot and crew members have to attend the court and visit police stations for prosecuting the unruly passenger. The Ministry may also coordinate with the concerned Departments to ensure that any victims of unruly passengers are not required to physically visit distant police stations and courts in pursuance of legal remedy in such cases,” the report added.

Highlighting the issue of airport congestion which was a talking point a few months back, the committee added that recent issues of congestion in major airports across the country have raised the question that whether multiple entry routes on the airports will help ease such congestion and ensure easier accessibility to boarding gates. The Committee recommended a few measures to ease congestions and provide easy take-offs for passengers at airports and reduce the waiting hours.

“The Committee pointed out the lack of future planning at major airports to deal with increased passenger traffic. The Committee recommends that AAI should conduct feasibility studies to assess whether creating an arm on the right side of Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi would help tackle the congestion issues being faced by passengers. If found feasible, the same principle may be followed at other airports across the country to ensure minimal waiting time for passengers. Airport terminals should prioritise passenger accessibility to boarding gates," the committee recommended the measures.

"Multiple entry gates should be designed and built to ensure optimal throughout the airports. The Committee recommends that future planning at major airports should include capacity planning for passengers, in addition to peak hour capacities of domestic as well as international passengers. This would ensure that airports are equipped to handle increased passenger traffic and avoid congestion. The Ministry should ensure that future projections of the number of passengers to be serviced are duly factored at the planning stage of the airport development/ expansion projects in the country," the committee recommended on increased passenger traffic.

“For instance, at the Delhi Airport Terminal 3, all passengers, whether traveling domestically or internationally routed through a single entry route of the terminal building, which creates a bottleneck at the entry passageway. The Ministry, in its written reply, informed the Committee that Airport Terminals are designed and built to handle combined peak hour capacities of domestic & international passengers. Various common facilities like check-in hall/ counters, arrival hall, baggage drop facilities etc., are designed for optimal utilization by both domestic and international passengers,” the committee report added.