Parliamentary panel calls for review of airfare policy amidst soaring prices

A Parliamentary panel urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to review airfare regulation policy amidst surging prices, proposing collaboration with tourism and airline sectors for vigilant monitoring.

A parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) to reconsider its policy on airfare regulation, given the sudden surge in prices on select routes. The panel suggests that MoCA collaborate with airlines and the Ministry of Tourism to establish a mechanism to monitor flight booking portals and prevent them from publishing inaccurate information under the guise of selling "last seats."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture's report titled "Issue of Fixing of Airfares" incorporates insights from various private airlines and the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO). It proposes the formation of a monitoring body akin to the Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), endowed with quasi-judicial powers, to enforce reasonable airfare collection.

The report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said, "Committee reiterates its view that passengers should receive a fair deal at all times and recommends that the Ministry should have a relook in its policy regarding regulation of airfare tariff in view of the sudden surge in airfares in normal times as also during disasters and calamities and take appropriate actions in consonance with the powers delegated to it under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Act, 1937."

The Committee recommends that a mechanism should be put in place by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and airline companies to regularly monitor the flight booking portals/ aggregators so that they do not indulge in unscrupulous practices by publishing incorrect information under the guise of selling “last 16 seats”.

In such cases, the Committee recommends that the Ministry should consider issuing necessary guidelines to Airlines to direct these portals/apps to not publish such incorrect information and create an avoidable panic situation amongst the public. The Committee also recommends setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism to deal with such complaints.

“The Committee is of the opinion that a balance has to be maintained between the commercial interests of the airlines as well as the interests of the passengers. The Committee notes the replies received from various airlines wherein they have informed that none of these airlines are displaying misleading information on their websites and they are selling tickets as per the practice being followed worldwide. The Committee also notes the reply of the Ministry stating that DGCA has not received any such complaints substantiating that airlines are misleading the public with incorrect information. It, however, notes the reply of an airline stating that sometimes the online flight booking portals may show fares which are more than the fares fixed by the airlines,” the report reads.

“Committee notes that even the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was not made aware by GoFirst about its plan to suspend services, which amounts to a violation of applicable rules. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA should intervene, take cognizance of this grave situation and issue necessary guidelines to the other airlines to keep a tab on the affected operations and airfares. The Committee also recommends that the Ministry should look into the possibility of developing contingency plans to deal with such situations, arising due to the sudden exit of any airline in the future,” the report added.

Highlighting the issues related to the supply of Pratt and Whitney engines to Indian aircraft, the committee noted that aircraft with and Whitney engines were grounded due to lack of spare parts leading to incurring of losses.

“The Committee would like to know whether there are any provisions to seek damages from the said engine manufacture and if so, the details of action taken by the airlines as well as the Ministry in this regard to avoid the recurrence of such a problem in future,” the report added.