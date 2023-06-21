Paris air show: Akasa Air likely to place fresh follow-on order with Boeing

However, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go Airlines.

Indian airlines continue to dominate the Paris Airshow for a third straight day on Wednesday, as the low-cost carrier Akasa Air is in talks with Boeing to place a small follow-on order for as many as 10 737 Max single-aisle jets. The announcement is expected in the next couple of hours, sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

However, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air ’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go Airlines, according to a Bloomberg report.

This comes days after IndiGo , the country's largest airline by market share , announced a 500-aircraft deal with Airbus, a record in aviation history. The latest agreement has topped the 470-aircraft deal signed by Air India in February this year and sparks a race to capitalise on the country's growing base of fliers and vast expat population.

The order for 500 A320 Family aircraft sets the "record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation," Airbus said in a statement.

The agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, establishing its position as the world's biggest A320 Family customer, the statement from Airbus read.

IndiGo said that this will provide the airline a further steady stream of deliveries between 2030 and 2035. "This 500 aircraft order is not only IndiGo's largest order but also the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with Airbus," the airline said.

The historic deal was signed on Monday (June 19) at the Paris Air Show in the presence of Chairman of the Board of IndiGo V Sumantran, CEO of IndiGo Pieter Elbers, CEO of Airbus Guillaume Faury, and, Airbus' Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer.

In February, after its acquisition by the Tata Group, Air India had signed a 470-aircraft deal with Boeing at a price of $70 billion. At the time, Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson had said it was a move meant to "transform the fleet and power significant network and capacity expansion".

On Tuesday (June 20), Air India finalised its order for 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing. The agreement, when sketched out earlier this year, was the largest ever plane deal by number of aircraft. But it was surpassed on day one of the Paris show by rival IndiGo's order for 500 Airbus narrowbody jets.

Air India's deal includes 250 planes from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. The Airbus part comprises 210 A320neo and A321neo narrowbody jets and 40 A350 widebodies. Boeing's deal is for 190 narrowbody 737 MAXs, plus 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X widebodies.

"Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years," Air India Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said in a statement.

Indian airlines are on a buying spree, adding to the signs of strong international demand for civilian aircraft as travel rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic and airlines look to reduce their environmental impact with more fuel-efficient new models.