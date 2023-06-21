CNBC TV18
Paris air show: Akasa Air likely to place fresh follow-on order with Boeing

Paris air show: Akasa Air likely to place fresh follow-on order with Boeing
By Daanish Anand   | Meghna Sen  Jun 21, 2023 1:15:25 PM IST (Updated)

However, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go Airlines.

Indian airlines continue to dominate the Paris Airshow for a third straight day on Wednesday, as the low-cost carrier Akasa Air is in talks with Boeing to place a small follow-on order for as many as 10 737 Max single-aisle jets. The announcement is expected in the next couple of hours, sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

This comes days after IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, announced a 500-aircraft deal with Airbus, a record in aviation history. The latest agreement has topped the 470-aircraft deal signed by Air India in February this year and sparks a race to capitalise on the country's growing base of fliers and vast expat population.
