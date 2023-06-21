Paris air show: Akasa Air likely to place fresh follow-on order with Boeing

However, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go Airlines.

Indian airlines continue to dominate the Paris Airshow for a third straight day on Wednesday, as the low-cost carrier Akasa Air is in talks with Boeing to place a small follow-on order for as many as 10 737 Max single-aisle jets. The announcement is expected in the next couple of hours, sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

However, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air ’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go Airlines, according to a Bloomberg report.