Paris air show: Akasa Air likely to place fresh follow-on order with Boeing

Indian airlines continue to dominate the Paris Airshow for a third straight day on Wednesday, as the low-cost carrier Akasa Air is in talks with Boeing to place a small follow-on order for as many as 10 737 Max single-aisle jets. The announcement is expected in the next couple of hours, sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18.
However, funding remains an obstacle, after the death of Akasa Air’s billionaire founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and the failure of Go Airlines, according to a Bloomberg report.
This comes days after IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, announced a 500-aircraft deal with Airbus, a record in aviation history. The latest agreement has topped the 470-aircraft deal signed by Air India in February this year and sparks a race to capitalise on the country's growing base of fliers and vast expat population.