#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Pakistan closes 3 air routes for Indian carriers

Updated : August 08, 2019 02:01 PM IST

The move, second this year, would affect national carrier Air India's flights going to Europe, the US, and Middle East among others.
Flying time of around 50 flights will increase by about 10-15 minutes.
Pakistan closes 3 air routes for Indian carriers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV