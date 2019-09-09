Aviation
Pakistan airspace closure: Take a look at the longer flight duration if you are an Air India passenger
Updated : September 09, 2019 05:16 PM IST
President Kovind was forced to take a detour recently
Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more