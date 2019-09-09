Pakistan airspace closure: Take a look at the longer flight duration if you are an Air India passenger

Last week, Pakistan said it refused a request by India to fly President Ram Nath Kovind through its airspace due to escalated tensions between the two countries over New Delhiâ€™s decision to revoke special status to Kashmir.

President Kovind was forced to take a detour.

Civilians do not have to go through the same trouble as the President for now though Islamabad recently said it is considering closing the airspace again.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to India in mid-July after closing it in February when the Indian military launched an airstrike in its northern parts.

The airspace closure then forced planes into long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars because Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor.

For airlines, the closure means higher fuel costs. For passengers, it means additional flight time and possibly an extra transit.

What is the additional travel time if you are an Air India passenger?

Below is an analysis done by Network Thoughts, which tracks airline networks, on Air Indiaâ€™s overseas flights? The national carrier flies to the most number of foreign destinations from India. The list is not exhaustive but contains the most prominent international destinations.