More than 90,000 passengers have made bookings over the last three days to travel in the period between May 25 and May 31, industry experts say.

As per data from travel portal EaseMyTrip, more than 31 percent of the bookings made are for Mumbai and Kolkata, which are currently at the centre of confusion regarding the resumption of flights.

Nearly 13.5 percent of the total bookings made at EaseMyTrip over the last three days between May 21 and May 23 is for travel from Mumbai, while over 3 perecnt bookings are for travel to Mumbai. All the bookings are scheduled over the seven days starting May 25 and ending May 31. This takes the total bookings made for Mumbai at around 16.8 percent.

A meeting is scheduled between airlines, airports and the union aviation ministry today and more clarity is expected to emerge regarding the resumption of flights from states which have been showing resistance such as West Bengal.

West Bengal has witnessed a catastrophe in the form of Cyclone Amphan and the resistance from the state is largely on this ground.

As per data from EaseMyTrip, around 14.45 percent bookings have taken place for Kolkata airport, including departures and arrivals. More than 8 percent of bookings have also taken place for Chennai airport.

Nearly 35 percent bookings have taken place to and for Delhi airport. If we talk about Delhi-Mumbai, the busiest route of the country, nearly 0.36 percent bookings made on EaseMyTrip over the last three days are for travelling to Mumbai from Delhi and 1.76 percent bookings are for travel from Mumbai to Delhi.

Similarly, 2.06 percent bookings made over the last three days are for Delhi from Bengaluru and 0.63 percent bookings made are for Bengaluru from Delhi.

It is important to note that several states have mandated quarantine up to 14 days for the incoming passengers. Punjab has mandated 14-day home quarantine for incoming passengers. Karanataka has made seven-day institutional quarantine and another seven-day home quarantine mandatory for those coming from high prevalence states such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. For all other states, Karnataka has made 14-day home quarantine necessary.