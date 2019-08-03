Over 6,000 passengers flown out of Srinagar by airlines, Indian Air Force

Over 6,000 passengers were flown out of Srinagar today by a total of 32 scheduled flights and four aircraft of Indian Air Force, in a operation which was jointly managed by officials of Airports Authority of India in close coordination with, J&K Police, CRPF, BSF and state authorities.

This follows the security advisory issued by the home department of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, which advised pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra to leave the valley as soon as possible and as a result, airlines were asked by the regulator and ministry to be ready to operate more flights out of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," the advisory had read.

Today, 6,126 passengers reported at Srinagar International Airport for returning from the Valley. Out of this total 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. Remaining 387 Passengers were accommodated in four IAF aircraft and flown to various destinations like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon, AAI said in a statement.