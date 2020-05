More than 400 flights are expected to have departed from various airports across the country on day one of resumption of operation, on Monday, after a two-month-long ban on Air travel.

According to data from travel portal EaseMyTrip, nearly 225 IndiGo flights, 90 SpiceJet flights, 35 AirAsia flights and 20 Vistara flights are scheduled for taking off for today. This takes the total expected number of departures at 400-420.

The first flight in the country was IndiGo 6E643, which operated from Delhi to Pune. It departed at 04:45 am of May 25.

Most airlines are providing a face shield, face mask and sanitiser to the passengers.

IndiGo said that its flights are expected to carry 20,000 passengers on May 25 across various points. According to the industry experts, IndiGo is likely to have operated 225 departures today. The airline, which used to operate around 1,500 flights on a daily basis before lockdown, has planned to operate an average of 200 daily flights until May 31.

As of May 25 afternoon, 85 percent of IndiGo's flights have reached their final destination within 30 minutes of scheduled arrival time. There were no major delays or any other disruptions, the airline said.

Since states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu either decided to not resume operations from May 25 or reduced the number of flights, airlines had to cancel several flights at the last point leading to immense trouble for the passengers.

"Due to the change in state guidelines affected passengers were provided flexibility to either rebook on alternate flights or transfer their complete booking amount into credit shells for future booking," IndiGo said.

