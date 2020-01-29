Over 10,000 drones registered in 15 days as DGCA due date draws near

More than 10,000 drones have been registered on the government portal in the last 15 days as drone owners rush to avoid penalty. The government has notified that all kinds of drone operators need to register themselves on the Digital Sky platform of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before 5 pm, January 31.

As of January 29, nearly 10,500 drones have been enlisted, the government said.

Drone operators have been operating their devices without the mandatory unique identification number, unnamed aircraft operator permit and other operational requirements, prompting the government to set up a deadline for registering them.

The government has provided for a “one-time” voluntary disclosure and has clarified that the condition of no-permission-no-takeoff is not mandatory for this purpose.

Drone operators can visit https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in to obtain a drone acknowledgement number (DAN) and an ownership acknowledgement number (OAN) which will help in the validation of their drone operations.

"Further (beyond January 31), ownership of drone(s) in India without a valid DAN or OAN shall invite penal action as per applicable laws. This database will be used to process each case as per the regulations by seeking further information,” the civil aviation ministry has said.

Any clarification can also be sought at support-digisky@gov.in.