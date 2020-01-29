Aviation
Over 10,000 drones registered in 15 days as DGCA due date draws near
Updated : January 29, 2020 02:47 PM IST
As of January 29, nearly 10,500 drones have been enlisted, the government said.
In India, usage of drones has picked up—specially in photography—since last year.
