Aviation
Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31
Updated : January 17, 2020 08:38 PM IST
India has notified that all kind of drone operators need to register themselves on the Digital Sky platform of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) till January 31.
Further (beyond January 31), ownership of drone(s) in India without a valid DAN or OAN shall invite penal action as per applicable laws.
Last year, DGCA had invited an Expression of Interest for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line Of Sight or drone operations in low-risk areas.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more