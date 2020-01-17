Over 1,000 drones registered in 2 days, deadline ends January 31

Over a 1,000 drones have been registered on the government portal in the last two days as drone owners rush to avoid penalty. India has notified that all kind of drone operators need to register themselves on the Digital Sky platform of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) till January 31.

The deadline for drone registration was set the government noticed several drone operators and drones without the mandatory Unique Identification Number, Unnamed Aircraft Operator Permit and other operational requirements.

The government has provided for a “one-time” voluntary disclosure as has clarified that the condition of No-Permission-No-Takeoff is not mandatory for this purpose.

Drone operators can visit https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in and obtain a drone acknowledgement number and an ownership acknowledgement number which will help in the validation of their drone operations.

Further (beyond January 31), ownership of drone(s) in India without a valid DAN or OAN shall invite penal action as per applicable laws. This database will be used to process each case as per the regulations by seeking further information,” the civil aviation ministry has said.

Any clarification can also be sought from support-digisky@gov.in.

In India, usage of drones has picked up specifically in photography since last year. They are considered useful in the areas of shipping, delivery, search and rescue operations, storm tracking, geographic mapping, and precision crop monitoring.

Last year, DGCA had invited an Expression of Interest for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line Of Sight or drone operations in low-risk areas.