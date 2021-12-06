Omicron: Scindia calls high-level meeting on overcrowding at Delhi airport

Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of the crowd at Delhi airport that created a chaotic situation during the weekend, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called a high-level meeting today.

Officials from Delhi airport, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Immigration and COVID testing lab companies were invited to attend the meeting, according to ministry officials.

“Taking cognizance of the mismanagement of crowd at Delhi Airport resulting in a chaotic situation, Union Civil Aviation Minister called a high-level meeting today comprising of officials from Delhi Airport, AAI, Immigration and COVID testing lab company: MoCA officials,” ANI tweeted today.

As the airports have tightened guidelines for travel from at-risk countries, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) was facing the issue of overcrowding. People were seen standing in long queues and the staff were grappling to handle the crowd.

“Airport and Civil aviation authorities should handle such situations more intelligently. And it’s not rocket science. There are solutions to handle much bigger crowds then airport gatherings. But someone having decision making power have to take interest in it. @JM_Scindia,” Delhi minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Sunday.

Airport and Civil aviation authorities should handle such situations more intelligently. And it’s not rocket science. There are solutions to handle much bigger crowds then airport gatherings. But someone having decision making power have to take interest in it. @JM_Scindia https://t.co/k4pE8TR1e0 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 5, 2021

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also tweeted a picture of crowded Delhi airport on Sunday.

“Scenes yesterday at Delhi airport #Covid hotspot,” Goenka tweeted.

The airport witnessed long queues and chaos as a huge crowd could be seen gathered in the lobby and waiting areas.