Aviation
Odisha's Jharsuguda to soon become an all-weather airport
Updated : July 24, 2019 06:48 AM IST
The airport provides connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi under the government's regional connectivity scheme of UDAN.
Currently, SpiceJet and Air India's Alliance Air offer flight services from the airport.
The airport has been witnessing frequent flight cancellations and delays due to bad weather.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more