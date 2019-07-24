Odisha's Jharsuguda to soon become an all-weather airport

Jharsuguda airport of Odisha will soon become an all-weather airport as the civil aviation ministry has decided to install a state-of-the-art landing system at the airport, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Acknowledging that the flight operations at the airport have been hit due to visibility concerns during inclement weather, Puri said that with the installation of the landing system, Jharsuguda will become an all-weather airport.

The airport provides connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi under the government's regional connectivity scheme of UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik.

"Meanwhile steps have already been initiated to reduce the minima at Jharsuguda airport and a DVOR will be operationalised by October to reduce visibility requirements. The ILS will be installed and made operational by December 2019 at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore," the minister said on micro-blogging platform Twitter. DVOR is radio navigation aid for short and medium-range aircraft.

The airport has been witnessing frequent flight cancellations and delays due to bad weather. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, 2018. Currently, SpiceJet and Air India's Alliance Air offer flight services from the airport.

operations from the airport to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June.